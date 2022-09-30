San Francisco Bike Riders Gear Up for 30th Anniversary of Critical Mass

Bike riders will gather in San Francisco Friday for the 30th anniversary Critical Mass ride.

The purpose of the event is to call attention to bike rider safety. It began on Sept. 30, 1992 and has taken place every last Friday of the month since then in cities across the world.

The ride is entirely leader-less and has no set route, according to Axios. Instead, people are encouraged to just follow the crowd in the free ride.

“Everyone is invited! No one is in charge! Bring your bike!” organizers said on its website.

The ride is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Embarcadero Plaza at Market and Steuart streets. The organization warned drivers should expect delays in the area.