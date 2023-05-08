San Francisco DA Won't Release Video in Walgreens Shooting Death

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Monday she won't release video footage or other evidence in the shooting death of Banko Brown despite growing calls for her to do so.

Releasing evidence before the investigation is complete would compromise the ongoing investigation and would be unethical, Jenkins said in a news release.

"If a final decision to charge the suspect is made, this case will be prosecuted in the courtroom, not in the press or on social media," Jenkins said.

Community activists called for release of the footage after Jenkins announced she would not be filing charges against 33-year-old Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, a security guard who allegedly shot and killed Brown at a Market Street Walgreens on April 27.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

When Jenkins initially announced she was not charging Anthony, she said evidence reviewed by her office "clearly shows that the suspect believed he was in mortal danger and acted in self-defense."

"At that time, we discharged the case, and asked the San Francisco Police Department to gather more evidence before making a final decision," she said Monday.

On Sunday, State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, joined those calling for Jenkins to release the evidence.

"In recent days, a steady stream of information has become public regarding the shooting death of Banko Brown, resulting in significant public doubt about the security guard's claim of self-defense," Wiener said.

"This shooting has caused profound and growing concern in the community, particularly among Black and transgender San Franciscans. Transparency with the public is critical," Wiener said. "Therefore, I am calling for evidence concerning Banko Brown's death -- including video and witness statements -- to be released to the public."

Jenkins said if she decides not to file charges against Anthony, she will authorize release of a "comprehensive report that provides a full accounting of the evidence reviewed and how the decision was made because I understand the public's need for a higher degree of transparency in this case."