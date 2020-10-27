San Francisco Expands Jobs Program to Help 3,600 With Training, Placement Opportunities

A program that provides job training and placement for low-income San Franciscans will now be offered to some 3,600 more residents under a new expansion of the program announced by Mayor London Breed on Tuesday.

As part of the expansion, the JobsNOW! program has received an extra $7.4 million on top of its annual city budget over the next two years.

In addition to connecting residents with job opportunities, the program reimburses employers if they hire participants for permanent positions, Breed's office said.

"We need to get people back to work, and as businesses throughout the city continue the hard work of reopening and getting back on their feet, this is a great way to match people looking for jobs with businesses that are hiring," Breed said in a statement. "With this program we're focused on helping low-income residents find a job and get the work experience they need to succeed, and supporting businesses who are looking for employees. As we work to recover together, we need to make sure we're reopening and recovering equitably. We need to bring everyone along -- especially our most vulnerable residents."

The program is operated by the city's Human Services Agency.

Human Services Agency Executive Director Trent Rhorer said, "With San Franciscans in underserved communities continuing to bear greater job losses and slower economic recovery, this program is meeting the challenges of this moment by offering easier ways to get enrolled and back to work."

Eligible participants include those who make less than 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level, which is $25,520 for a single person and $52,400 for a family of four.

As part of the program, employers can be reimbursed between $625 to $1,500 a month for six months to help cover the wages of workers hired through the program, depending on the employer's ability to offer work, Breed's office said.

The expansion is part of several recommendations made by the city's Economic Recovery Task Force in an effort to support the city's neediest residents and small businesses.

Since the program was first created in 2009, it has helped fill 27,000 vacant jobs, with 1,600 local businesses participating, according to Breed's office.