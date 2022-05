A San Francisco firefighter was charged for assaulting a fellow firefighter back in February.

Investigators say Robert Mohammed went to confront another firefighter at his home in Oakland when both were off-duty.

That’s when Mohammed allegedly hit the man with a wrench issued by the fire department.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The assault broke the victim’s arm, sources tell NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit.

The potential motive is still unclear.