San Francisco police investigate Gucci store robbery near Union Square

San Francisco police are searching for suspects in the armed robbery of the Gucci store near Union Square, and they say the thieves may be linked to at least one more robbery.

The police department said the store located at 240 Stockton Street was robbed just after 3:30 p.m.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, said there were anywhere from four to six men involved in the robbery.

She said she and her daughter entered the store just seconds before those robbers bursted in and began grabbing handbags from displays.

“I just couldn’t believe what I was looking at. They were pulling things off the shelves and running back and forth, and I saw a gun in the waist, and that really scared me, and at the time, my daughter had just been escorted to the basement to use the bathroom,” she said.

She said she was afraid her daughter would return while the gunmen were still in the store and one of them might get spooked and hurt her.

She said she and a clerk were in tears after the men left and both were thankful that no one was hurt.

San Francisco police told NBC Bay Area in a written statement the vehicle the robbers used was also involved in a separate robbery and that officers saw and pursued the car, but they lost it on the Peninsula.