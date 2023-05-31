San Francisco Jury Convicts Man of Murder for Burning Roommate Alive

A San Francisco jury convicted a 63-year-old man Tuesday in the brutal killing of his 79-year-old roommate in 2020, according to an announcement Tuesday from District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

Min Jian Guan attacked his roommate with a bat on June 14, 2020, before lighting her on fire while she was still alive in her home in the 400 block of 16th Street in the city's Richmond District, Jenkins said.

The beating was partially captured on Zoom and seen by a witness participating in a virtual class with the victim. The witness reported seeing the victim get knocked down and hit.

"This was a horrific and brutal killing," Jenkins said in the announcement. "While nothing can bring the victim back to her family, I hope that this verdict brings them a sense of closure and justice. The jury's verdict also sends a strong message that those who commit violence in our community will be held accountable."

Guan has been in custody since his arrest June 17, 2020.