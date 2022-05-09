San Francisco Mayor Appoints New District 6 Supervisor

The San Francisco Mayor's Office confirmed Monday that city Mayor London Breed has picked a new city supervisor.

Officials told NBC Bay Area Matt Dorsey will be the new District 6 supervisor.

The decision comes after last month's special election of Matt Haney to the California State Assembly.

Dorsey is the Communications Director for the San Francisco Police Department.

Mayor London Breed will hold a press conference at 12:15 p.m. to make the official announcement. You can watch that live on the video player above.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.