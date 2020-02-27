San Francisco Police Search for Suspects in Violent Chinatown Robbery

A woman in San Francisco was dragged by thieves as they snatched her purse in Chinatown, and it was all caught on surveillance video.

The 55-year-old woman was walking down the Stockton Street tunnel Sunday morning when the incident occurred.

Lihua Yang said she is the woman in the video. She didn’t give up her purse easily and one man drags her along the ground while another gets out of the car to help with the robbery.

“We're lucky nobody terribly hurt everything is a setup,” said Kevin Chan, San Francisco resident. “Waiting like bait.”

Chan said it feels like thieves are targeting people in Chinatown. He showed another video of what appears to be another robbery in the area last month.

“Targeting here I don't know why cops can't catch them,” said Chan.

Mayor London Breed and other city leaders held a vigil Thursday in the Bayview calling for unity after video of an assault and robbery of an elderly Asian American man went viral Saturday.

“The video and comments were sent to me by a lot of African Americans saying we need to do something about this,” Mayor Breed said.

Police arrested 20-year-old Dewayne Grayson Thursday morning for robbery and elder abuse with a hate crime enhancement.

Officers are still searching for another suspect.