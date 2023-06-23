San Francisco

San Francisco police on alert as Pride weekend gets underway

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco police are staffing up to make sure Pride celebrations this weekend stay safe.

Officers will be in uniform and plain clothes, and they'll be on alert.

"We're not aware of any threats against it, but we're constantly working with our state and federal partners to monitor anything," San Francisco police Sgt. Kathryn Winters said. "We do know that there have been threats against other Pride events around the country so we’re really being vigilant."

Police have open lines of communication with other law enforcement agencies and Pride organizers.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"The resistance contingent of the board will carry our message," said Suzanne Ford with San Francisco Pride. "We will be protesting for queer rights. Make no mistake, human rights are LGBTQ rights. We’re not going to stand for this, so I think by coming out and participating, you can make a statement and say that you support our community."

San Francisco 7 hours ago

San Francisco Pride: Parade route, celebration map, what to know

GLBT Historical Society Museum Jun 22

San Francisco PRIDE Parade History

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoPride Month
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us