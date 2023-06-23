San Francisco police on alert as Pride weekend gets underway

San Francisco police are staffing up to make sure Pride celebrations this weekend stay safe.

Officers will be in uniform and plain clothes, and they'll be on alert.

"We're not aware of any threats against it, but we're constantly working with our state and federal partners to monitor anything," San Francisco police Sgt. Kathryn Winters said. "We do know that there have been threats against other Pride events around the country so we’re really being vigilant."

Police have open lines of communication with other law enforcement agencies and Pride organizers.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"The resistance contingent of the board will carry our message," said Suzanne Ford with San Francisco Pride. "We will be protesting for queer rights. Make no mistake, human rights are LGBTQ rights. We’re not going to stand for this, so I think by coming out and participating, you can make a statement and say that you support our community."