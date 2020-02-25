coronavirus

SF Mayor London Breed Declares Local Emergency Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

No cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed among San Francisco residents.

By NBC Bay Area staff

Mayor London Breed declared local emergency in San Francisco Tuesday amid the coronavirus outbreak, despite no confirmed cases among the city's residents.

"Although there are still zero confirmed cases in San Francisco residents," Breed said at a press conference, "the global picture is changing rapidly and we need to step-up preparedness."

The declaration of the local emergency will help mobilize city resources, accelerate emergency planning, streamline staffing, coordinate agencies across the city and allow for future state and federal reimbursement.

A total of 53 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the U.S., with 10 of those being in California. Although San Francisco has no confirmed cases, three coronavirus patients from other counties have been treated in San Francisco hospitals.

The San Francisco declaration takes effect immediately for seven days and will be voted on by the Board of Supervisors on March 3rd.

