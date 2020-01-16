San Francisco Police Chief

SF Police Chief Agrees to Friendly Wager With Green Bay Police Chief

By Bay City News

San Francisco Police

Police chiefs in San Francisco and Green Bay, Wisconsin, have agreed to a friendly wager on an upcoming NFL football game. 

San Francisco Chief Bill Scott and Green Bay Chief Andrew Smith, who were partners when they worked for the Los Angeles Police Department, are each hoping their city's team wins Sunday's game between the 49ers and Packers.

Scott said in a video released by his department that he will wear a Packers' football jersey "reluctantly" if Green Bay wins the game and if the 49ers win, Smith must wear a 49ers' jersey.

The loser of the wager must post a photo of himself in the winning team's jersey on social media, according to a Facebook post by the Green Bay police.

Police in Green Bay said in their post, "It would be a little difficult to find a 49er jersey in Wisconsin, but we are confident it won't be needed. (Need we remind them of 1997?)", the post said.

Also, Scott will donate $50 to the Green Bay Police Foundation if the Packers go to the Super Bowl while Smith will donate $50 to the San Francisco Police Foundation if the 49ers go to the Super Bowl.

