SFPD intends to stop Dolores hill bomb from taking place

The San Francisco Police Department has deployed officers to Dolores Park to prevent a popular skateboarding event from taking place.

The Dolores hill bomb, a popular unpermitted annual skateboarding gathering, typically takes place near Dolores Park and features crowds cheering on dozens of skateboarders racing down the middle of the street. By 3 p.m. Saturday, officers began setting up barricades.

"When they’re unorganized, unpermitted and unsanctioned and there are no rules at all... we cannot allow that," said SFPD Chief Bill Scott.

Social media post from the skater who advertised the event online issues an update saying the hill bomb was "Canceled!!!” and advised potential attendees to "Stay away!!!"

SFPD declined to comment how many offers are staffed in the are and what safety measures it plans on taking.

"We ask the public to avoid the area and expect delays when traveling in the surrounding area," said an SFPD spokesperson.

The department also issues a warning to potential attendees on Friday.

"It's not against people going out and skating around the city, in fact we want people to have fun with their skateboards, but what we don’t want and can't have is a community that has been taken over, criminal activity vandalism and assaults," Scott said.

Last year, the department made dozens of arrests and charged more than 100 people with inciting a riot at an unpermitted skateboarding event over the weekend. Muni trains were vandalized during the clash.

At the time, the transit agency said damages to the train costs roughly $70,000 to fix.