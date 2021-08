The Cliff House, San Francisco’s landmark restaurant, is coming back -- but with a different name.

The National Parks Service may own the lease, but the last operators trade-marked the name, and took the sign with them after last year's closure.

Next month, an art gallery and pop-up museum will move-in, and this fall, applicants can submit proposals to reopen the restaurant late next year.

The former restaurant, located above the Sutro Baths, will also have a new tenant next year.