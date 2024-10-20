Skating competition takes over San Francisco's Twin Peaks

Skate culture took over San Francisco's Twin Peaks Saturday afternoon.

The Red Bull Sky Line event was free to watch, with more than 30 skaters from the Bay Area and beyond participating in the largely local competition.

Organizers built the custom course, where skaters were evaluated on creativity, flow and technical skills.

Features of the course included pipes, rails, bumps, ramps and improvised obstacles.

You can learn more about the competition at https://www.redbull.com/us-en/red-bull-sky-line-twin-peaks-san-francisco.