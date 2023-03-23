San Francisco

Stevie Nicks Postpones Chase Center Concert Due to Band Member's COVID Illness

By Stephen Ellison

Stevie Nicks postponed her Thursday night concert at San Francisco's Chase Center after a band member contracted COVID-19.

A new show date had yet to be determined, but the Chase Center said a rescheduled date for the two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will be announced shortly.

Nicks, 74, apologized for disappointing her fans, but she said she and the band are taking all safety precautions and will be back on tour soon.

Nicks's show at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento scheduled for Sunday also has been postponed.

