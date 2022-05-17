Students in San Francisco Walk Out Over LGBTQ Rights

Students in San Francisco took to the streets Tuesday concerned about what they’re seeing across the country.

“We organized this walk out about the silencing that's happening in Florida and other states,” said Maren Brooks, James Denman Middle School student.

Florida's recently-passed Parents Education Rights law has sparked protests there among students and activists.

Supporters say it protects parents' rights, but opponents call it the "Don't Say Gay" law because it prohibits discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in class.

That doesn't sit well with San Francisco student organizers.

"The rights of youths are being taken away and their safety both at school and at home by these measures, it's really going to be dangerous for a lot of people,” said student Maren Brooks.

The student walkout in San Francisco isn’t the only Bay Area event amed to trying to increase the visibility and positive re-enforcement for LGBTQ students in California schools.

At Nystom Elementary in Richmond, California Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tony Thurmond, headlined an LGBTQ book donation event.

"Gender identity affirming resources to help our young people feel comfortable with who they are and protect them from bullying,” said Thurmond. “Research proves we should be doing this anyway because it is the right thing to do."

A group called Gender Nation is donating LGBTQ-themed books to nine Bay Area school districts.

One of the features of the bill in Florida includes provisions to take books out of school libraries that may include LGBTQ characters and subject matter.

But teachers and counselors at James Denman middle School in San Francisco, say their students are using their voices for people in other states.

"It can't just be here that LGBTQ kids are safe,” said school counselor Rebecca Hensler. “They want kids to feel safe everywhere."