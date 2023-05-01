Tech Exec Bob Lee Died on Operating Table With Drugs, Alcohol in His System, Autopsy Shows

Cash App founder Bob Lee died on the operating table with stab wounds to the chest and drugs and alcohol in his system, the San Francisco Medical Examiner report showed Monday.

The 43-year-old had two stab wounds in his chest and a third on his hip, which caused him to undergo an emergency thoracotomy before being transported to the operating room. That's where he was pronounced dead at 6:49 a.m. on April 4.

The report showed Lee had alcohol, cocaine and ketamine in his system the night he was stabbed.

Nima Momeni, 38, faces murder charges in the stabbing.