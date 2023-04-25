Arraignment of Suspect in Stabbing Death of Tech Exec Bob Lee Postponed

The man accused in the deadly stabbing of CashApp founder Bob Lee appeared in a San Francisco courtroom Tuesday for his scheduled arraignment, but the judge postponed the proceeding on a defense motion.

Nima Momeni faces murder charges in the April 4 stabbing. His lawyer told NBC Bay Area he will be entering a not guilty plea and will ask for bail. But on Tuesday, defense attorney Paula Canny asked for an extension because she had yet to receive the autopsy report.

The judge granted the request and rescheduled the arraignment for Tuesday, May 2.

A large group of Lee's family and friends were in the courtroom as were some of Momeni's family memebers.

Court documents claim Lee and Momeni engaged in an argument over Momeni's sister in the early morning hours of April 4 and that Momeni drove Lee to a secluded area in San Francisco and stabbed him with a kitchen knife three times.

The big question that the prosecution and defense will focus on is motive, according to one expert.

"I think the defense is going to focus on this relationship between Mr. Lee and Mr. Momeni," legal analyst Steven Clark said. "Were there any prior threats? What was the reason Mr. Momeni stabbed him? Was there a sudden quarrel? Was it a heat-of-passion- type killing, which could lower this from first degree murder to manslaughter? I think that will be the big issue in this case."

Clark said the prosecution has laid out a strong case that it was premeditated murder. Deconstructing the relationship between the two tech executives and how Momeni's sister fits into the whole scenario will be at the center of the case, he added.

Momeni remains in custody without bail.