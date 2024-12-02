Hundreds head to Thrive City for 49ers watch party

Around 500 fans headed to Thrive City on Sunday night to watch the San Francisco 49ers-Buffalo Bills game on Sunday Night Football, projected on the big screen outside Chase Center. The event was hosted by NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48, NBC Sports and Xfinity.

Erika Harris who came out from Castro Valley to take part said she "just enjoyed some good company, good food and enjoyed the big screen up here."

"Today in the Bay" reporter Bob Redell and Telemundo 48's Max Cordaro were the event's hosts, handing out several raffle prizes to lucky winners. Attendees played cornhole, tried out the 360 video booth and listened to music from DJs. Visitors also enjoyed taking in the newly lit holiday tree in the middle of Thrive City.

"We have just fans all around, it's lovely," said Tony Tang of San Francisco.

Early in the evening, hopes were high for Niners fans. But the win fans were hoping for didn't materialize.

"We can’t stop the run, we can't stop James Cook," noted 8-year-old Myles Muldowney of Novato.

"I feel like the weather’s probably getting to them, but also the run game is just – is off," said Tristan Collins of Terra Linda.

Many fans said they think the snowy game in Buffalo impacted the 49ers' performance.

"It's too many elements going on, too many injuries; [Christian McCaffrey] just got injured, hopefully he’s going to be OK," Tang noted.

While the odds of playoff contention are looking more distant for the 49ers, many fans say they remain faithful.

"Yes, very faithful," Harris said.

"They’ve been having hard times and they’ve been having good times. I’ll be with them at the end of the day," Collins said.