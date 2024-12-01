Crowds fill San Francisco's Thrive City for tree lighting, music performances

The holiday season is already revving up in San Francisco, with more than 2,000 people heading to Chase Center's Thrive City on Saturday for the Winter Wonderland tree lighting.

The event featured musical performances headlined by Grammy-nominated artist and "This Is How We Do It" singer Montell Jordan.

Jordan led the countdown to the lighting of Thrive City's 90-foot-tall tree.

Once the tree was aglow, artificial snow fell down on the attendees.

"The tree lighting was wonderful. Montel Jordan was the highlight," one guest told NBC Bay Area.

A group of kids from San Mateo who attended the event with their families said the snow was a complete surprise to them.

"It came out of the tree like magic," one child recalled.

Visitors of all ages delighted in the holiday lights and music.

96-year-old Virginia Silva, who has lived in San Francisco since she was 16, attended the tree lighting for the first time this year, accompanied by her family. Silva has many holiday memories in San Francisco, including taking the street car to go holiday shopping at the Emporium with her family.

"I always love Christmas, the Christmas holidays, always," Silva remarked.

She said she was glad to take part in this relatively new San Francisco holiday tradition at Thrive City.

"I think it’s beautiful. I’m glad that I was here to watch it," Silva said.

Thrive City will host more Winter Wonderland events throughout December, including skating and celebrations for Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.

On Sunday, NBC Bay Area, Telemundo 48, and NBC Sports Bay Area invite the public to Thrive City for a viewing party to watch the San Francisco 49ers play the Buffalo Bills.