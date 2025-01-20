Waymo robotaxi rear-ended in fatal multi-car collision in San Francisco

First responders were on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision involving a Waymo robotaxi Sunday night in San Francisco that killed one person and injured seven, according to the fire department.

One of the vehicles involved was a self-driving Waymo car, which was damaged. According to a spokesperson, the robotaxi was stopped at a traffic light before being struck from behind by another vehicle.

"An unoccupied Waymo vehicle operating autonomously was in a line of stand-still traffic when it was struck from behind by a vehicle that was impacted by another vehicle traveling at an extreme rate of speed," a Waymo spokesperson told NBC Bay Area. "The trust and safety of our community remain our top priority, and we are coordinating with local safety officials."

Emergency responders got the call about the collision in the area of Sixth and Harrisson streets around 6:10 p.m. Seven vehicles and eight people were involved in the collision. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, SF Fire said. Another person was taken to a trauma center with injuries. The rest received minor injuries or did not require medical attention.

"Investigators are working to determine if the incident is related to multiple hit-and-run collisions that occurred on NB Interstate 280 moments earlier. The CHP is investigating that incident," said the San Francisco Police Department.

As of 7:30 p.m., two vehicles remained in the intersection and the rest were underneath the freeway, the Fire Department said. Debris could be seen strewn for half a city block.

"There was some considerable energy in this collision," said the Fire Department spokesperson.

The exact cause and circumstances of the collision will be investigated by police.

A dog was also declared dead at the scene.

"It is a tragedy to lose someone on our streets, and our thoughts are with all those affected and their families. We hope those injured will make a full recovery," said Mayor Daniel Lurie. "Public safety has been my top priority from day one, and traffic safety is public safety."