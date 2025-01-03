Woman arrested after San Francisco shooting that injured 2

A woman was arrested after a shooting that injured two people at a residence in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood on Thursday morning, police said.

The shooting was reported at about 10 a.m. in the 800 block of Bryant Street, where officers arrived to find the two victims, who were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, according to San Francisco police.

Shortly before noon, officers took the female suspect into custody in the 300 block of Hyde Street. Police as of Friday did not release the suspect's name or the condition of the two victims.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.