San Francisco's Bayview Community Celebrates Juneteenth

People gathered in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood this weekend to celebrate Juneteenth.

There were community resources, a marketplace, activities for the whole family.

A warm sunny day was the backdrop for the celebration at Gilman Park.

Darius jones visited from San Diego and stopped by.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“I heard about in the Bayview area. This Juneteenth event and said ‘Hey, I got to mark this on my calendar. Come back on Father’s Day, show love,'" he said.

He joined others on this day for Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. It’s now recognized as a federal holiday.

Tiffany Carter, co-founder of San Francisco Black Wall Street put the event together.

“We are celebrating our black fathers we’re celebrating our culture we’re celebrating our freedom here in America,” she said.

It was also a place for entrepreneurs to shine.

“What we have found is that our black entrepreneurs need space to sell. So, this is what we’re providing, space to sell,” Carter said.

Nicole Williams of Bell Noire said she helps her customers learn about of the products she sells and was happy to be here.

“You will learn about the fabric. You will learn about the resilience and not only about Black people from the U.S., but the continent and throughout the diaspora. So, you will have education with eye candy, ear candy and neck candy,” she said.

There was something for everyone, rides for children, music and food and a day to come together.