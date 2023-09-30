Teams face off at annual San Jose competition

Amateur and professional barbecue teams faced off in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood Saturday at the sixth annual BBQ in the Glen competition.

The teams competed not just for prizes, but also for pride. The real winners may have been attendees, though, who got to sample the finished product.

Other than the competition itself, attendees also enjoyed live music and a beer garden.

The event is a hit every year, according to organizers, who added that it draws about three thousand people.

“Last year we ran out of meat by 1:30.,” said Robert Hernandez, the competition’s founder. “That’s not going to happen this year. We have three times more meat.”

Proceeds from the competition go toward maintaining the Willow Glen area.