San Jose

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan delivers 2023 State of the City address

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan delivered his first State of the City address Saturday, focusing his speech on ways ordinary citizens and community groups can get involved. 

The mayor said he had four big priorities for San Jose: to make it safe, to make it cleaner, to create more affordable housing and to make it an easier place to invest.

San Jose Oct 20

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan to give his first State of the City address

San Jose Oct 12

A conversation with San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan

Mahan characterized the four priorities as putting San Jose back on track with what he called, “the basics.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“Basics like ensuring everyone is safe in their home, in their neighborhoods, in their work and in their place of worship,” he said. “This year we have pushed hard to maintain San Jose’s status as the safest city in the Bay Area, and put ourselves on the path to being the safest big city in America once again.”

Mahan also applauded the thousands of volunteers who have already invested time and energy into making San Jose a better place.

San Jose Mayor Mahan outlined elements of his State of the City address at a press conference ahead of the event itself Saturday.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us