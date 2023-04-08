SJPD Chief Seeks to Reassure Public Following Former Police Union Executive Arrest

The San Jose police chief is working to reassure the public after a police union scandal.

Joanne Segovia, who served as executive director of the San Jose Police Officers' Association (POA) for 20 years was fired this month. She is now facing charges of drug trafficking.

SJPD chief Anthony Mata released a statement Saturday, acknowledging the concern and trying to address worries this could be part of a larger problem.

Message from Chief of Police Anthony Mata. @SJPDChief_Mata @SJPD_AC_Joseph pic.twitter.com/OaMR7xUaYX — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) April 8, 2023

Mata said he has not received any information that any employee of his department is suspected of wrongdoing in connection with this investigation.

The Department of Homeland Security is leading the investigation into Segovia. She is accused of trafficking synthetic fentanyl for eight years.