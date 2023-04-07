San Jose Police Union Executive Could Be Fired Over Drug Charges

The San Jose police union on Friday will announce whether it will fire an executive who was charged with drug trafficking.

Friday could be Joanne Segovia's last day as executive director of the San Jose Police Officers' Association (POA), depending on what the POA decides. The outcome of phase one of the POA's internal investigation into Segovia's alleged criminal conduct is also expected.

Segovia, who has served as executive director for 20 years and was put on leave last month, is accused of trafficking opioids across the country for nearly a decade. She allegedly received 61 shipments of synthetic fentanyl to her San Jose home and is accused of distributing it to other states, sometimes using union resources.

The POA has hired an independent outside investigator to launch the second phase of the internal investigation. The big questions the investigation is seeking to answer now are whether, and to what extent, POA resources were used in Segovia's alleged drug trafficking and how it went unnoticed for years. The investigation will look into whether current internal controls could have caught it sooner.

The POA will announce who it has hired to lead the independent investigation in the coming days.

If convicted, Segovia could face up to 20 years in prison.