San Jose Police Cite Several Motorists During Crosswalk Enforcement Operation

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police officers on Wednesday cited 21 motorists in less than an hour during a crosswalk enforcement operation at a San Jose intersection.

The department's public information officers acted as pedestrians during the operation at the intersection of Senter Road and San Gregorio Way.

Video shared by the department showed multiple motorists failing to stop for a pedestrian walking in a marked crosswalk.

Police said the 21 motorists were cited for not yielding to pedestrians and other violations.

Last week, an 8-year-old boy died and his 44-year-old babysitter was injured after they were hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk near a San Jose elementary school.

San Jose Police Department
