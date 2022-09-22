San Jose Police Cite Several Motorists During Crosswalk Enforcement Operation

Police officers on Wednesday cited 21 motorists in less than an hour during a crosswalk enforcement operation at a San Jose intersection.

The department's public information officers acted as pedestrians during the operation at the intersection of Senter Road and San Gregorio Way.

Video shared by the department showed multiple motorists failing to stop for a pedestrian walking in a marked crosswalk.

Today your PIOs acted as pedestrians during this crosswalk enforcement with our Traffic Unit.



This was at Senter Rd and San Gregorio Wy.



Please slow down 🚗 🚔 watch for pedestrians 🚶‍♂️ one life lost is one too many. pic.twitter.com/BvAuRtrBls — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) September 22, 2022

3/ We were out on this operation for less than one hour. In that time 21 motorists were cited for not yielding to pedestrians and other violations. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) September 22, 2022

Police said the 21 motorists were cited for not yielding to pedestrians and other violations.

Last week, an 8-year-old boy died and his 44-year-old babysitter was injured after they were hit by a car while walking in a crosswalk near a San Jose elementary school.