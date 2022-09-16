Boy Clings to Life After Being Hit by Vehicle Near San Jose School

A boy suffered life-threatening injuries Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle near a San Jose elementary school, according to police.

At about 8:05 a.m., units responded to reports of the collision on Castlemont Avenue near Castlemont Elementary School, police said. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating.

The boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Castlemont Avenue was closed in the area as officers investigated the crash.

Campbell Union School District released a statement, saying in part, "We are working with the school leadership and our district’s Crisis Response Team to support those who witnessed the incident and continue to hope and pray for the best possible outcome for the child."

No further details were immediately available.