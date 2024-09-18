Thief targets restaurant in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood

Police are investigating a break-in at a business in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. Tuesday at Bertucelli’s La Villa Deli. The restaurant is the latest victim of what’s become a recent trend in Willow Glen, which are the overnight break-ins.

The incident, which was caught on camera, showed a person throwing a rock and broke the glass of the restaurant’s front door.

With a hoodie on and half of their face covered, the thief went straight for the register. They don’t find much and then left after spending less than a minute inside.

“We leave the tills open. We don’t leave anything in them. So, he didn’t get anything, maybe grabbed a couple of coins. It was more damage than anything else,” said Chris Bertucelli, owner of Bertucelli’s La Villa Deli.

The door is now boarded up. Bertucelli said he had heard about recent burglaries in the area.

“We all talk to each other. We’re all friends. So, we're all in the loop and kind of looking out for each other at this point,” he said.

Just last week, the Office Bar and Lounge, also located in Willow Glen, was burglarized. Thieves stole roughly $1,000 and caused more than $20,000 worth of damage. And about a month ago, John's of Willow Glen was also broken into.

Unfortunately, the break-ins are happening throughout the South Bay.

Park Lane Lounge in West San Jose was targeted within the last few weeks, as well as Mike’s Place on Camden Avenue and Kirk’s Steakburgers in Campbell.

Tim Mulcahy with the Willow Glen Business Association said they’re hoping to get more patrols in the area.

"We think this is happening between 1 a.m. to 3 a.m.. So, perhaps if they could be cruising around here around that time, it would help dissuade these people doing what they’re doing," he said.

San Jose police said they are investigating the latest incident at Bertucelli’s La Villa Deli.