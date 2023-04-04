San Luis Reservoir Nearly Full Thanks to Wet Winter

Less than six months ago, San Luis Reservoir near Gilroy was less than a quarter full. Now, it's nearly topping its banks.

Since November, the water level at the reservoir, which is a key water supply for millions of Californians from Silicon Valley to San Diego, has risen 144 feet.

"Coming out of three incredibly challenging drought years, the fact that we were able to fill San Luis this year is great for water supply south of the delta," U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Deputy Operations Manager Levi Johnson said. "We're hoping to see those benefits throughout the summer."

The water will help irrigate thousands of acres of Central Valley farmland, and it's one of the reasons Santa Clara County has been told by state and federal water providers it will receive all the water it needs this summer.

The swelling reservoir is also a bonus for boaters and outdoor enthusiasts.

"We’ve been coming here for almost 20 years and this is definitely the highest we’ve ever seen it," Uwe Muegge of Monterey said.