San Mateo County Beaches Reopen After Shark Attack

Beaches in the Pacifica and Montana areas of San Mateo County reopened Monday, two days after a shark attack triggered a full closure.

On Saturday, a 6-foot great white shark bit a man in the leg near Gray Whale Cove State Beach. He was treated and released.

Nonprofit group Shark Stewards, which is dedicated to protecting sharks and their habitat, said there are more young white sharks moving north toward the Bay Area.

"I think the recent trend is really this increase in sea surface temperature and this is probably likely an effect of global warming," Shark Stewards Director David McGuire said. "These young sharks tend to stray north and stay near shore in the shallow waters."

Shark Stewards also pointed out that the Bay Area has a thriving population of seals and sea lions right now. Surfers and swimmers sometimes get mistaken for the sharks’ favorite food.

"If there’s a shark sighting, you’re kind of more cautious just naturally, even if it’s a few miles down the road," surfer Patrick Co said. "Their range is pretty big, so you’re always wondering about that."

While Gray Whale Cove reopened Monday, there weren't too many people at the beach. Visitors who were there were well aware of Saturday's attack.

"I was surprised," Joel Rodriguez of Fremont said. "I’ve never seen one actually come this close to where I usually go hiking or any of that stuff. So, it’s kind of surprising to me."

Fisherman Thomas Masotta rushed to help the 39-year-old victim after he managed to get to shore.

"Immediately I’m thinking, 'Wow, this guy must be in trouble,'" Masotta said. "So, I ran over to him and he said, 'I’ve been bit by a shark,’ and ‘Can you help me?’"

Drone video of a white shark swimming in the same waters was captured two weeks ago.