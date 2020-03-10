Santa Clara County Extends Emergency Declaration as Coronavirus Spreads

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously agreed to extend the county's declaration of a local health emergency until April 9 as the coronavirus continued its gradual spread.

The board also voted to suspend county procurement rules that might otherwise slow its response to the crisis.

Supervisors heard from a number of agencies and officials Tuesday, including San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Sheriff Laurie Smith and San Jose police Chief Eddie Garcia, among others, to get status updates and correct any misinformation.

Dr. Sara Cody, the county's Public Health officer, said Santa Clara County and King County in Seattle are ahead of most other communities in combatting the spread of the coronavirus. The current goal is to slow down the spread, which is difficult because there’s no vaccine and no known immunity, Cody said. She added it's also critical to protect the most vulnerable, namely the elderly and people with underlying health conditions.

"This is all hands on deck," Cody said. "We each have a role to play. We need everyone coming together and doing everything they can. And I think what's extraordinarily difficult but so important is … that we stay calm, and we stay unified, and we minimize the chaos as much as possible."

The county placed a three-week ban on large social gatherings with more than 1,000 people. It doesn't apply to malls or the airport, and schools also are exempt, for now.

The temporary ban impacts a number of events, including San Jose Sharks games at SAP Center and San Jose Earthquakes games at Avaya Stadium. Both teams have said they will obey the ban.

Liccardo and the San Jose City Council later Tuesday were expected to discuss a temporary moratorium on evictions of tenants who can’t keep up with their rent because of lost wages related to the coronavirus outbreak. The proposal is for a 30-day moratorium with the understanding that the council could extend it if needed.