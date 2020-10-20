Fans at Pro Games, Reopened Theme Parks Not Happening Yet in Santa Clara County

Shortly after California laid out reopening guidelines for outdoor professional sporting events and theme parks Tuesday, Santa Clara County made it clear that it will be taking a slower approach to reopening those venues to the public.

"Audiences at professional sporting events will not be allowed anytime soon in Santa Clara County, and theme parks will not resume operation," the county said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the state released guidelines saying that outdoor professional sporting events with fans could resume in Tier 3 (orange/moderate) counties at 20% capacity and in Tier 4 (yellow/minimal) counties at 25% capacity. Santa Clara County is currently in Tier 3.

Reopening guidelines for theme parks have been separated into two categories: one for larger parks and one for smaller operations.