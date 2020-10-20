reopening the bay area

Fans at Pro Games, Reopened Theme Parks Not Happening Yet in Santa Clara County

By NBC Bay Area staff

Levi's Stadium
Sam Hall/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Shortly after California laid out reopening guidelines for outdoor professional sporting events and theme parks Tuesday, Santa Clara County made it clear that it will be taking a slower approach to reopening those venues to the public.

"Audiences at professional sporting events will not be allowed anytime soon in Santa Clara County, and theme parks will not resume operation," the county said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the state released guidelines saying that outdoor professional sporting events with fans could resume in Tier 3 (orange/moderate) counties at 20% capacity and in Tier 4 (yellow/minimal) counties at 25% capacity. Santa Clara County is currently in Tier 3.

Reopening guidelines for theme parks have been separated into two categories: one for larger parks and one for smaller operations.

reopening the bay area 4 hours ago

Reopening the Bay Area: Full List of Counties Easing Coronavirus Restrictions

California 9 hours ago

Disneyland and Other Major Theme Parks Will Have to Wait Under California's Reopening Guidelines

This article tagged under:

reopening the bay areacoronavirusSanta Clara CountyCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us