Santa Clara road closed due to police activity

Police activity in Santa Clara Saturday afternoon has closed all lanes of Kiely Boulevard from Benton Street to Kaiser Drive, according to authorities.

A photo from the area shows a large police presence.

It’s still unclear what led to the closure, but police advise people to avoid the area and use alternate routes. At 2:25 p.m., the department estimated the road would reopen in about two hours.

Northbound and Southbound Kiely Boulevard from Benton Street to Kaiser Drive is currently closed. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. The estimated time for reopening is 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/wziUnrs4BI — Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) February 17, 2024

Further information was not immediately available.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to the Santa Clara Police Department for more information on this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.