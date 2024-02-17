Santa Clara

Santa Clara road closed due to police activity

By NBC Bay Area staff

Andrew Archuletta

Police activity in Santa Clara Saturday afternoon has closed all lanes of Kiely Boulevard from Benton Street to Kaiser Drive, according to authorities.  

A photo from the area shows a large police presence.

It’s still unclear what led to the closure, but police advise people to avoid the area and use alternate routes. At 2:25 p.m., the department estimated the road would reopen in about two hours. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Further information was not immediately available. 

NBC Bay Area has reached out to the Santa Clara Police Department for more information on this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

Pinole 19 hours ago

Pinole police arrest man in connection with woman found shot to death

bart 5 hours ago

BART halts Red Line service during weekend track work

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us