Santa Cruz Voluntary Program Aims to Protect Consumers, Workers

A voluntary program has launched in Santa Cruz County to protect consumers' health by giving businesses an endorsement if they're following certain health guidelines around COVID-19, county officials said.

The Blue Check Program gives businesses a sign to post near their entrances if they follow guidelines that protect the health of their customers and employees.

"Local businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic, and customers want reassurances that business owners are looking out for them before returning to the marketplace," Andy Constable, director of the Office of Economic Development, said in a statement.

"This program helps provide that comfort by assuring businesses follow the best medical advice to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Constable said.

Businesses that join the program attest that they are following social distancing guidelines, including limits on the number of people in the store, as well as sanitizing shared equipment and other safety practices.

