Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz police investigate boyfriend in death of woman at beach

By Bay City News

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

Authorities arrested a 20-year-old man suspected of killing his girlfriend at a Santa Cruz beach last week.

A possible homicide was reported about 1:16 a.m. on Feb. 23 at Seabright State Beach, 1300 E. Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz police said.

The suspect, Samuel Stone, was found next to a 21-year-old Santa Cruz woman who was unconscious, police said in a release on social media.

Officers gave her lifesaving measures until emergency crews and paramedics arrived. The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to Dominican Hospital, where she later died. A cause of death was not provided.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Investigators learned that Stone and the victim were in a dating relationship, police said.

Stone was arrested and booked at Santa Cruz County Jail on suspicion of homicide. Court records show he is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Santa Cruz County Superior Court.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Santa Cruz
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us