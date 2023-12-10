Santa Rosa schools beefing up police presence

A North Bay city is beefing up police presence on high school campuses starting Monday.

Santa Rosa School District administrators announced late Sunday night that police will be stationed at each of the city's high schools, leading up to the winter break.

Officers will also be checking in on middle schools. This is all due to rising concerns of violence at Santa Rosa schools.

The short-term assignment starts Monday and will last until students have two weeks off for the holidays.

The decision was made without a vote by the school board. The board plans to talk about campus safety during its meeting Wednesday.