Santa rosa

Santa Rosa schools beefing up police presence

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A North Bay city is beefing up police presence on high school campuses starting Monday.

Santa Rosa School District administrators announced late Sunday night that police will be stationed at each of the city's high schools, leading up to the winter break.

Santa rosa Nov 30

High school student in Santa Rosa attacked with kitchen knife

Santa rosa Sep 12

Santa Rosa driver flees after striking middle school student in crosswalk

Officers will also be checking in on middle schools. This is all due to rising concerns of violence at Santa Rosa schools.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The short-term assignment starts Monday and will last until students have two weeks off for the holidays.

The decision was made without a vote by the school board. The board plans to talk about campus safety during its meeting Wednesday.

This article tagged under:

Santa rosa
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us