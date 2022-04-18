Scattered Rain in the Forecast Starting Monday Night

Rain may roll back into the Bay Area, starting Monday night.

The National Weather Service said Sunday night that Monday will start off partly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph will increase in the afternoon. There's a 90 percent chance of light rain Monday night.

There's a 40 percent chance of rain falling around the Bay Area before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. The sun will probably come out by Tuesday afternoon, though winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Patchy fog now being reported at Santa Rosa, otherwise pack your sunglasses for the morning commute. Light rain moves into Sonoma county by this evening and slowly spreads over the Bay Area into early Tuesday morning.

Light rain may return after 11 a.m. Wednesday into Wednesday night and Thursday.