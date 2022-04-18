RAIN

Scattered Rain in the Forecast Starting Monday Night

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rain may roll back into the Bay Area, starting Monday night.

The National Weather Service said Sunday night that Monday will start off partly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph will increase in the afternoon. There's a 90 percent chance of light rain Monday night.

There's a 40 percent chance of rain falling around the Bay Area before 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. The sun will probably come out by Tuesday afternoon, though winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Light rain may return after 11 a.m. Wednesday into Wednesday night and Thursday.

