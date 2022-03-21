Separate Shootings Minutes Apart Claim Lives of 2 Oakland Men

Two men are dead following separate shootings less than 30 minutes apart Saturday night in Oakland, police said Monday.

Shots were fired just before 8:30 p.m. at 102nd Avenue and International Boulevard, gravely wounding a man and injuring a woman. Both victims were Oakland residents, according to police.

Both were hospitalized after officers located them. The man died Sunday at 9:47 a.m., police said.

Another Oakland man died when he was shot just after 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of 18th Avenue, according to police. Paramedics pronounced the man dead where officers found him.

Earlier Saturday, a man died after he was shot and struck by a car at a sideshow in Oakland.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the Oakland Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.