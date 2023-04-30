4 Stabbed, 1 in Critical Condition Following Fight in San Jose: Police

Several people in San Jose were stabbed early Sunday morning near S. Almaden Avenue and Post Street, according to police.

Officers arrived on-scene after receiving an emergency call at 2:37 a.m., and found one adult man with life-threatening injuries. First responders then rushed him to a hospital. He remains in critical condition.

San Jose police said three other victims with non life-threatening stab wounds from the same incident took themselves to other hospitals.

A fight had broken out in the area prior to the emergency call, according to police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.