San Jose

4 Stabbed, 1 in Critical Condition Following Fight in San Jose: Police

Police found one man with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning, and said several other victims took themselves to the hospital

By NBC Bay Area staff

Several people in San Jose were stabbed early Sunday morning near S. Almaden Avenue and Post Street, according to police. 

Officers arrived on-scene after receiving an emergency call at 2:37 a.m., and found one adult man with life-threatening injuries. First responders then rushed him to a hospital. He remains in critical condition. 

San Jose police said three other victims with non life-threatening stab wounds from the same incident took themselves to other hospitals. 

San Jose Apr 26

San Jose Residents Fed Up With Violence Take City Leaders on Night Tour

San Jose Apr 26

Family Member Arrested in San Jose's 10th Homicide of the Year

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A fight had broken out in the area prior to the emergency call, according to police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us