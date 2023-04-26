Family Member Arrested in San Jose's 10th Homicide of the Year

Police in San Jose have arrested a family member on suspicion of homicide for the death of a man on Saturday, according to an announcement from the department Tuesday.

Officers were called to do a welfare check in the 1600 block of Inverness Circle around 1:14 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man with obvious signs of trauma who was unconscious and not breathing. The man was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A preliminary investigation led police to a male family member who they said was present at the scene. Police are not yet releasing the name this person of interest, who was arrested on suspicion of homicide.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this man's death are being investigated, police said.

The identity of the victim has also not yet been released.

This is San Jose's 10th homicide this year.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez at 3934@sanjoseca.gov or Detective Jize at 4324@sanjoseca.gov.