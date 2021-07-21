coronavirus

SF Bars May Implement New Rule in Response to COVID-19 Delta Variant Surge

Group representing 500 establishments might recommend proof of vaccination for patrons

By Cierra Johnson

NBC Bay Area

San Francisco bars might soon start carding all patrons. But it wouldn't be for proof of legal drinking age -- it would be for proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

As first reported by SFGate, the San Francisco Bar Alliance is considering a new recommendation that patrons show their vaccination cards to get into any one of the 500 bars it represents.

With the delta variant on the rise, the group says its goal is to get ahead of any potential surges and protect the employees and businesses, according to SFGate.

The group says if a decision is made on the issue, the request to allow only vaccinated guests also would include signage outside of the participating businesses.

The alliance isn’t expected to make a formal decision on the issue until next week, SFGate reported.

