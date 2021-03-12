San Jose

SF Man Faces Hate Crime Charges in San Jose Train Station Sexual Assault

By Stephen Ellison

San Jose PD

A San Francisco man is facing felony hate crime charges Friday, two days after he sexually assaulted an Asian woman at Diridon Station in San Jose, according to police.

Johan Strydom, 32, who was arrested Wednesday, grabbed the 26-year-old woman by her neck inside a pedestrian tunnel, flung her on her back to the cement and said, "(Expletive deleted) you, Asians," police said in a release Friday morning. He proceeded to toss her side to side by her hair and drag her along the ground, police added.

The attack, at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, lasted for about a minute until the victim's boyfriend, who had been on the phone with her, showed up and with other witnesses came to the woman's aid and detained Strydom.

Strydom faces charges of assault with an intent to commit rape and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, with hate crime enhancements, police said. If convicted, he faces prison time.

Strydom was scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon at the Hall of Justice in San Jose.

