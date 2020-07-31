SF to Redirect $120M in Law Enforcement Funds Into Black Community

San Francisco city leaders Friday will announce a plan to redirect $120 million in funding from city law enforcement agencies to the Black community, Mayor London Breed confirmed on social media.

In a move first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, Breed said the diverted money from the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco County Sheriff's Office will be invested in the underserved Black community to help close gaps in wealth, public health, education and other areas.

"When we say our budget is a reflection of our values, this is what we're talking about," Breed said in a tweet. "Reforming our criminal justice system must go hand-in-hand with policy changes and budget investments to make our city more equitable."

Breed was expected to make a formal budget announcement at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The news comes days after the city of Oakland approved a plan to form a task force that would ultimately target a 50% cut in police department funding over the next two years.