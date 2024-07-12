San Francisco

Smoke from passenger's laptop prompts plane evacuation at SFO

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Smoke reportedly coming from a laptop inside a passenger's bag triggered the evacuation of an American Airlines plane at San Francisco International Airport Friday afternoon, according to officials.

Passengers were boarding American Airlines Flight 2045 to Miami around midday when the smoke was reported, the airline said. Crew members removed the smoking laptop and bag while passengers evacuated.

Some passengers used the emergency slides to evacuate the plane, the airline said. Others got off using the jet bridge.

The airline said one passenger suffered minor injuries while exiting the plane. The airport said three people suffered minor injuries during the evacuation, adding that none of them needed to be taken to the hospital.

"We thank our crew members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," the airline said in a statement.

Flight 2045 was scheduled to depart SFO at 12:17 p.m. local time. It has since been delayed and is now scheduled to leave at 5 p.m., according to the airline's website.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
