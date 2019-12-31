SF’s ‘Beach Blanket Babylon’ Makes Final Curtain Call After 45 Years

"Beach Blanket Babylon," a San Francisco institution and the world's longest-running musical revue, known for its outrageous hats and ever-changing topical gags, ended its run Tuesday after 45 years.

The show made 6.5 million people laugh over the years and was making people cry Tuesday night.

The grand finale included spoofs on President Trump, Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders and Stormy Daniels.

With Gov. Gavin Newsom in attendance, the truly iconic San Francisco musical went out on a high note.