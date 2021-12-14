San Jose State University

SJSU to Host In-Person Commencement Ceremonies Over 4 Days

Graduates from 2020 and summer and fall 2021 to participate in 13 events this week

By Bay City News

San Jose State University will host in-person commencement ceremonies Tuesday for the first time in two years, according to university officials.

Thirteen commencement ceremonies will be held over the next four days to celebrate the class of 2020 and the spring, summer and fall classes of 2021. A total of 1,830 students from the class of 2020, and 3,640 from the spring, summer and fall classes of 2021 registered to attend the in-person ceremonies as of Nov. 30.

The ceremonies will take place at Provident Credit Union Event Center from Tuesday to Friday. The events will also be live-streamed on the San Jose State commencement web page.

