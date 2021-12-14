SJSU to Host In-Person Commencement Ceremonies Over 4 Days

San Jose State University will host in-person commencement ceremonies Tuesday for the first time in two years, according to university officials.

Thirteen commencement ceremonies will be held over the next four days to celebrate the class of 2020 and the spring, summer and fall classes of 2021. A total of 1,830 students from the class of 2020, and 3,640 from the spring, summer and fall classes of 2021 registered to attend the in-person ceremonies as of Nov. 30.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The ceremonies will take place at Provident Credit Union Event Center from Tuesday to Friday. The events will also be live-streamed on the San Jose State commencement web page.