Redwood City fire: What we know about the affordable housing development that was destroyed

Although a fire appeared to take down an affordable housing project in Redwood City, one half of it is still standing.

The $155 million project, dubbed Middlefield Junction, was meant to provide affordable housing units to the region. It was a project that’s been in development since 2015 through a partnership with San Mateo County and Mercy Housing, a national housing nonprofit organization.

Once fully constructed, the project was projected to be two large buildings with 179 units collectively. Units in the building were to range from one to three bedrooms, with the ability to house large families if needed.

The buildings would have housed a community center and affordable childcare center open to the public.

Of the 179 units, 20 were dedicated to helping people experiencing homelessness.

Officials told NBC Bay Area they are assessing the damage to see how to move forward.