Some Bay Area Businesses Will Still Require Masks After Mandate Ends

Beginning Wednesday, all but one Bay Area county will lift the mask mandate.

While the move gives vaccinated people more freedom to go maskless in every county expect Santa Clara County, some businesses say they're not ready to let customers take their masks off just yet.

"I made the decision we’re going to keep the masks on," said Mojdeh Froozundeh, owner of Má Belle Hair Salon in Fremont. "We still don't know what's going on. I feel more safe for my clients, my employees, my family, everyone, to keep it on."

Froozundeh said masks will stay on because stylists don't have the option of staying six feet from unmasked clients.

"[With] our guests, it's pretty close, especially in the shampoo bowl," she said.

Shaista Ali said even though other nearby salons may let her take her mask off inside while she gets her hair done, she supports the decision to wear masks at Má Belle.

"It's a good choice," she said. "I hope others do it, too. I feel safer coming here."

Stylists admit the decision means they may have to have some difficult conversations with clients in the next few weeks.

"We will ask them to wear the mask for their own safety and for others' safety," Maryam Jay said.

Other Bay Area hair salons, including Sunesy Hair Design in San Mateo, say they also plan to require clients to continue to wear masks indoors.

Froozundeh understands not all of her clients will embrace the idea of continuing to wear a mask. She plans to remind them it's just for now, not forever.